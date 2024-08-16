Nottingham Forest joins race for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Nottingham Forest has recently joined the ranks of Premier League clubs interested in acquiring Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

The striker, recognized for his exceptional goal-scoring ability, has attracted the attention of multiple teams within the top tier of English football. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are among those reportedly eager to obtain his services, further expanding the list of potential suitors for this talented player.



At 25 years of age, Eddie Nketiah has also been associated with a potential transfer to the French club Marseille this summer. Initially, Arsenal set a price of €35 million for the forward; however, discussions reached an impasse as Marseille was unable to meet this valuation, even though Nketiah expressed a willingness to lower his salary to facilitate the move.



As Marseille explores other options, including Youssoufa Moukoko and Elye Wahi, Arsenal has adjusted their asking price to €30 million for a loan arrangement that includes an obligation to purchase.

Nevertheless, Marseille's interest appears to hover around €25 million, which may present Bournemouth with a viable opportunity to secure the services of Eddie Nketiah.



According to Transfermarkt, Eddie Nketiah's current market value stands at €30 million.