Nowadays I laugh when I watch Hearts of Oak matches; they play trash – Ex-player

Charles Allotey

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Charles Allotey, has strongly criticized the current players at the club, accusing them of lacking seriousness.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mr. Allotey expressed his disappointment with the recent performances of the Phobians, describing them as extremely poor.



He even admitted that he now finds amusement in watching Hearts of Oak's matches.



According to Mr. Allotey, the players' lack of seriousness is evident in their inability to connect with their attackers in the final third, particularly Linda, who has been performing well.



He also pointed out that Salifu's recent performances have been subpar. The players seem to disregard the importance of the game and play as if there is nothing at stake.

This has made watching them play a repulsive experience for Mr. Allotey, who believes that the current players do not meet the club's standards.



Charles Allotey firmly believes that the players themselves are to be blamed for the club's current predicament.



He emphasizes that the coach should not be held responsible for the team's shortcomings.



According to him, the primary issues lie with the players, as they fail to demonstrate the same level of intensity and commitment that he and his former teammates displayed when competing for the club's badge.