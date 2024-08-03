Nsenkyire Cup: The priority is to know the level of players’ performance – Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has shared insights regarding his team's objectives for the upcoming 2024 Nsenkyire Cup.

In a discussion with the club's media team, the coach emphasized that while the aspiration is to secure the trophy, this is not the primary focus.



He articulated that the main goal is to evaluate the players' performance levels and address the team's weaknesses in preparation for the forthcoming football season.



“This tournament serves as an opportunity for accumulating points, but it is equally crucial to understand the players and their performance capabilities. Winning the cup would be a positive outcome, yet our primary focus is on preparing for the match against Victoria FC,” stated Coach Nurudeen Amadu.

Additionally, he encouraged fans to continue their support for the team and assured them of enhanced performance in the next season.



“The fans should maintain their support for the team. We are committed to exceeding our previous achievements next season and will strive to keep our supporters satisfied,” concluded the FC Samartex coach.