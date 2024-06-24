Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Nsoatreman FC clinch MTN FA Cup in dramatic final against Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman FC Claimed Their First Major Trophy, Winning The MTN FA Cup On Sunday Nsoatreman FC claimed their first major trophy, winning the MTN FA Cup on Sunday

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nsoatreman FC secured their first major title by clinching the MTN FA Cup in a thrilling encounter against Bofoakwa Tano.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano taking the lead in the first half, Nsoatreman, under the guidance of coach Maxwell Konadu, made a remarkable comeback in the second half.

With the match ending in a draw after extra time, Nsoatreman displayed great composure in the penalty shootout, ultimately winning 5-4 with a decisive spot-kick from 16-year-old Apetorgbor Foster.

Although Bofoakwa Tano initially celebrated Richard Dzikoe's goal, Nsoatreman managed to equalize before the end of regular time.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet