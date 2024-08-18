Nsoatreman FC clinch historic 3-0 victory over Elect Sport in CAF Confederation Cup debut

Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC began their CAF Confederation Cup journey with a dominant 3-0 victory against TP Elect Sport of Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Abdul Rahman scored twice, including a goal in the 31st minute and another in the 36th, while Kwabena Adu Meider added a second in the 33rd minute.



Elect Sport's goalkeeper Mahamat Bechir was sent off in the 54th minute, but Nsoatreman couldn’t capitalize further despite hitting the woodwork.

Goalkeeper Daniel Afazdwu made key saves to maintain a clean sheet.



The second leg is scheduled for August 24, 2024, in N'Djamena.



