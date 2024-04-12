Nsoatreman FC secure 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko

Nsoatreman players celebrating after a hard-fought win against Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC faced yet another setback in their pursuit of success, enduring their third consecutive defeat at home in the Ghana Premier League.

The disappointment unfolded at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday night, with Nsoatreman FC securing a surprising 2-1 victory in the match week 25 fixture.



Managed by coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, Kotoko made tactical changes to their lineup following a draw with Berchem United.



Key alterations saw the return of Uganda international Steven Dese Mukwala to the starting XI, displacing Kalo Ouattara, while Rocky Dwamena was relegated to the bench.



Despite their efforts, Kotoko fell behind when midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar scored the opening goal for Nsoatreman in the 23rd minute.

Nevertheless, they equalized just before halftime through a goal from midfielder Shadrack Addo, assisted by Enock Morrison.



Hope was short-lived for Kotoko, as Nsoatreman secured their victory in stoppage time with a decisive goal from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman.



This loss extended Kotoko's winless run in the league to six games, marking their longest drought in the last ten years and exacerbating their troubles.



Consequently, Kotoko find themselves in 10th place on the league table with 33 points from 25 matches, while Nsoatreman climbed to fifth place, underscoring the differing fortunes of the two clubs.