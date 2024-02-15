Nsoatreman FC secures MTN FA Cup quarter-finals slot after beating Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman FC won 5-4 in a penalty shootout

Nsoatreman FC has qualified for the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup 2023/24 season by defeating Berekum Chelsea on penalties.

The match was played at the Nana Kromansah Park in Nsoatre, where Coach Maxwell Konadu's side triumphed 5-4 in a closely contested round-of-16 match.



Nsoatreman FC dominated possession in the first half but was unable to convert their chances into goals. Strikers Abdul Manar Umar and Stephen Diyou launched several attacks on the Berekum Chelsea defense, but goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere thwarted their efforts.



Berekum Chelsea came close to scoring just before halftime through Emmanuel Sarpong, but Dennis Votere made a crucial save to keep the scores level. In the second half, Nsoatreman FC continued to dominate but failed to find the back of the net.

The match ended goalless, forcing the game into a penalty shootout. Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious, securing their place in the quarter-finals with a 5-4 win in the shootout when Vincent Klu Adjei missed for Berekum Chelsea.



Nsoatreman FC joins Karela United as the second team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup 2023/24 season. Karela United secured their spot with a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko earlier in the week.