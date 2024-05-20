Nsoatreman secure 4-0 over Bibiani GoldStars

Nsoatreman victory against Gold Stars put them in the 11th position in the league standings

Nsoatreman FC achieved a commanding 4-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Kromansah Park on Sunday during the 30th week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

This impressive win propelled Maxwell Konadu's team from seventh place to the fifth position, accumulating a total of 45 points.



On the other hand, the defeat caused the visitors to drop one spot to the eleventh position, with a total of 40 points.



Kwabena Adu opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute, followed by Collins Cudjoe adding a second goal just four minutes before the end of the first half.

In the final minutes of the game, Stephen Diyou scored the third goal with only eight minutes remaining, and then secured a brace six minutes later, resulting in a final score of 4-0.



This victory brings great joy to Maxwell Konadu and his Nsoatreman FC players, especially after their recent qualification for the MTN FA Cup final by defeating Legon Cities the previous weekend.



In their upcoming league game, Nsoatreman will face Karela United in Nalerigu as the away team, while Gold Stars will play at home against Dreams FC, who are currently fighting against relegation.