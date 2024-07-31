Nsoatreman to use Accra Sports Stadium as home ground for Africa campaign

Accra Sports Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved for Nsoatreman to utilize the Accra Sports Stadium for their preliminary qualifying matches in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Consequently, the club has altered its previous plan to host home games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



As the champions of the Ghana FA Cup, Nsoatreman will now share the facility with FC Samartex, the winners of the Ghana Premier League, as their home ground for the African competition.



Samartex had previously announced that CAF had authorized them to conduct their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This decision followed the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) initiation of a re-homologation process for the nation’s premier stadium through its Club Licensing Department.



In its official communication, CAF emphasized that the stadium remains in the same condition as when it was previously prohibited from hosting top-tier CAF/FIFA matches.



The GFA has been informed that the venue is not sanctioned for any Category 3 matches of CAF, which encompasses Group Stage games of CAF Interclub competitions and matches involving senior national teams.