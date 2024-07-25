Nsue and Equatorial Guinea appeal eligibility ruling

Emilio Nsue is appealing Fifa's finding that he's never been eligible to play for Equatorial Guinea

Source: BBC

Both Emilio Nsue and the Equatorial Guinea's football federation (Feguifut) have filed separate appeals against Fifa’s ruling in May that the 34-year-old has never been eligible to play for the African nation.

There was widespread shock when Fifa stated that Nsue, the top scorer at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, had been playing international football without approval since 2013.

On top of a six-month international ban for the player, who Fifa adjudges to be Spanish, football’s world governing body fined the Equatoguinean federation $164,000 (£127,000) and deducted points from 2026 World Cup qualifiers Nsue had played in.



