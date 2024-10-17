Nuno Tavares shines in take on index, Serie A stars better than Mbappe

Nuno Tavares has recently attracted attention for his impressive performances in Serie A, particularly shining in the "take on index," a measure of his dribbling and one-on-one abilities.

His success has sparked discussions about his skill level surpassing that of high-profile players like Kylian Mbappé in certain areas.

While comparisons with Mbappé might be premature, Tavares' consistent displays of agility and creativity are helping him stand out among Serie A stars, showcasing his growing influence and potential in Italian football.