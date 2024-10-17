Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nuno Tavares shines in take on index, Serie A stars better than Mbappe

Ss Lazio V Empoli Serie A Nuno Tavares Gyasi 900x600 Nuno Tavares has had a sensational start to his Lazio career

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nuno Tavares has recently attracted attention for his impressive performances in Serie A, particularly shining in the "take on index," a measure of his dribbling and one-on-one abilities.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live