Nyaho Tamakloe: Kwesi Nyantakyi could have been FIFA’s first black President if not for Anas exposé

"Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe believes that Kwesi Nyantakyi could have become the first black man to lead FIFA if it weren't for the Anas exposé.
Nyantakyi, a prominent figure in African football, faced a sudden end to his career after the 2018 Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece, "Number 12," exposed widespread corruption within Ghanaian football.
The exposé showed Nyantakyi allegedly accepting a bribe of $65,000 from undercover journalists posing as businessmen, leading to his resignation from all football-related positions and a subsequent lifetime ban by FIFA.
Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe lamented how Nyantakyi's downfall not only affected his career but also deprived Africa of the chance to have a representative at the highest level of global football administration."
