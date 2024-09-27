OFFICIAL: AmaZulu FC announce signing of Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Richard Ofori

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has signed a permanent deal with AmaZulu FC, as announced by the club on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who became a free agent following the end of his contract with Orlando Pirates, will enhance AmaZulu's goalkeeping lineup in the South African Premiership this season.

Ofori, a former player for both Pirates and Maritzburg United, shared his excitement about returning to KwaZulu Natal.



