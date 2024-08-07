Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko to clash with DC United in Washington on October 12

Kotoko Vs Cities 112 Asante Kotoko SC

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko SC is set to represent Ghana at the upcoming Capital City Africa Cup, which will be held in Washington, D.C., USA, in October 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live