OFFICIAL: Leicester City sign Ghana striker Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace

Leicester City Football Club has officially announced the acquisition of Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew.

The Foxes have secured the services of the Black Stars forward from fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace. The transfer was finalized and made public on Friday, August 23.



According to a statement from Leicester City, Ayew has joined the club on a two-year contract.

"Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of seasoned striker Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal, pending approval from the FA and Premier League," stated the club.