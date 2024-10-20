Sports

Official: Gavi makes Barcelona return after 349 days out, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez also back

45665.png Hansi Flick has revealed the squad for the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick has revealed the squad for the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla on Sunday, highlighting several key players.

A major highlight is the return of Gavi, who has been sidelined since last November due to a severe knee injury.

After a successful training period, he has been cleared to play at the Estadi Olimpic.

Additionally, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez are also back in the lineup after recovering from recent muscular injuries.

