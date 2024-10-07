Official: Kean pulls out of Italy squad as Spalletti calls replacement

Moise Kean and Mike Maignan in Fiorentina-Milan

Source: Football Italia

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean has withdrawn from the Italy national team due to lower back pain, with Lorenzo Lucca stepping in as his replacement.

The Italian Football Federation announced on Monday that Kean will miss the upcoming matches against Belgium and Israel scheduled for October.

Kean, who previously played for Juventus, was part of Luciano Spalletti's 23-man roster for the Nations League fixtures in Rome and Udine.



