Ogum apologizes to Asante Kotoko players after emergency meeting at Manhyia

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has expressed his apologies to the team members in anticipation of their upcoming clash against FC Samartex this weekend.

This development occurred following an impromptu meeting held at Manhyia on Thursday afternoon.



The meeting was convened by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the esteemed patron of the club, in response to the underwhelming performance of the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko has only managed to secure a single victory in their last seven matches during the latter half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In light of the meeting, Prosper Narteh Ogum extended his apologies to the team members and urged them to come together in unity as they strive to achieve a respectable position.



Furthermore, he called upon all stakeholders to collaborate in revitalizing the club.



Despite missing out on two training sessions due to fan unrest, Prosper Narteh Ogum led the team in training ahead of their game against the current Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00GMT.