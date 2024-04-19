Ogum receives vote of confidence from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Prosper Narteh Ogum and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Following a crucial meeting organized by the founder of Asante Kotoko SC, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, it has been officially announced that head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum will retain his position to guide the team.

The meeting, which gathered players, coaching staff, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC), took place at Otumfuo's residence in Manhyia on Tuesday, April 18, to tackle urgent issues within the club.



Given the recent challenges faced by the team, the primary objective of the meeting was to identify solutions to the performance difficulties they have encountered.



The resolutions reached during this assembly are anticipated to provide direction to the Porcupine Warriors as they progress through the Ghana Premier League.



Presently, the team occupies the 11th spot on the league standings with 33 points, managing to secure only one win in their last seven games.

Amid escalating tensions, a faction of supporters disrupted a training session, demanding the resignation of Dr. Ogum and his team.



In response to these events and as a proactive measure to confront the club's issues, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for the emergency meeting, expressing his backing for Dr. Ogum and the IMC to continue their efforts for the club.



In a bid to recapture their form, Kotoko will now gear up to take on league leaders FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in their upcoming matchday 27 fixture this weekend.