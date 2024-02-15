Olympic Games Qualifiers: Black Queens coach announces squad for Zambia game

Nora Häuptle

The head coach of Ghana's senior women's football team, Nora Häuptle, has announced the squad that will participate in the crucial third-round Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

Charlton Athletic's Freda Ayisi has been selected, adding great anticipation and excitement to the Black Queens' lineup.



The first leg of the qualifiers will be held in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, followed by a return clash in Ndola on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



Victoria Antwi Adjei has been chosen as the goalkeeper, with Cynthia Konlan Findiib out due to injury.

Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Kerrie McCarthy of Kumasi Sports Academy, and Fidaus Yakubu of Hasaacas Ladies are also part of the team.



See the list below:



