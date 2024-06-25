Olympic champion Mu falls in US trials & will miss Paris

Athing Mu won gold in the 800m and 4x400m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Source: BBC

Athing Mu, the reigning women's Olympic 800m champion, will not be able to defend her title at the 2024 Paris Games due to a fall during the US Olympic trials.

Nia Akins emerged victorious in the race, securing her spot in Paris alongside Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker.



In the men's 400m, Quincy Hall overtook Michael Norman, the 2022 world champion, to claim victory in 44.14 seconds.

Norman expressed disappointment in his performance, acknowledging that he could have run faster if he had executed the race better.



