Olympique Marseille set to make improved offer for Eddie Nketiah

Olympique Marseille is reportedly preparing to submit an improved offer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, as initial negotiations revealed a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs.

Nketiah, a product of Arsenal's esteemed academy, is currently accompanying the squad on their pre-season tour in the United States and has already featured in both matches.



With three years remaining on his contract, it is widely anticipated that Nketiah will depart during this transfer window, seeking regular first-team football.

Marseille's renewed interest in Nketiah suggests their determination to secure his services and bolster their attacking options.