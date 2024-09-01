Sports

'Only Man City have won more than my side'

TEnhagScreenshot 2024 09 01 130527.png Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes more trophies are on the way

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United will win more trophies, noting that only Manchester City has won more titles since he became manager in 2022.

United ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in May.

Despite last season's disappointing eighth-place finish and current injury concerns, Ten Hag believes the team has made progress.

With over £600 million invested in the squad, he remains focused on achieving more success and insists the club is on the right path.

Source: BBC