Osimhen didn’t want Napoli to ‘decide’ his future: ‘It was important to stay’

Victor Osimhen recently clarified his decision to stay at Napoli despite interest from other clubs.

The Nigerian forward stated that he wanted to control his own future rather than allow the club to dictate it.



Osimhen emphasized that remaining with Napoli was important for his development, especially after a successful season where the club won the Serie A title.

Although there were transfer speculations, Osimhen reiterated his commitment to the club and the desire to continue his journey with Napoli, aiming for more success in the future.