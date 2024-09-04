Osimhen made Napoli believe, so why is he heading to Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 35 games for Nigeria

Source: BBC

Victor Osimhen is regarded as one of the top strikers globally, having played a pivotal role in Napoli's remarkable achievement of securing a third Serie A title.

Therefore, it came as a surprise when the lengthy transfer negotiations concluded with him moving to Galatasaray on a season-long loan.



How did a player expected to compete at the highest level end up in Turkey?

Critics of Osimhen may argue that his history of injuries and a single standout season do not justify a valuation of 130 million euros (£110 million). However, this perspective may overlook the significant growth and achievements he has made in his career.



