Osimhen made Napoli believe, so why is he heading to Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen Has Scored 21 Goals In 35 Games For Nigeria.png Victor Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 35 games for Nigeria

Wed, 4 Sep 2024

Victor Osimhen is regarded as one of the top strikers globally, having played a pivotal role in Napoli's remarkable achievement of securing a third Serie A title.

Therefore, it came as a surprise when the lengthy transfer negotiations concluded with him moving to Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

How did a player expected to compete at the highest level end up in Turkey?

Critics of Osimhen may argue that his history of injuries and a single standout season do not justify a valuation of 130 million euros (£110 million). However, this perspective may overlook the significant growth and achievements he has made in his career.

