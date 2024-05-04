Osman Bukari clinches second consecutive Serbian league title with Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari and Red Star Belgrade secure their second consecutive Serbian league title

Red Star Belgrade emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Backa Topola, securing their second consecutive Serbian league title.

The defending champions widened their lead at the top of the table to 14 points with a 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Peter Olayinka and Cherif Ndiaye.



Ivan Milosavljevic scored for Backa Topola, but it was not enough to stop Red Star's dominance.



Osman Bukari's impressive performance throughout the season, with seven goals and six assists in 27 matches, has been crucial to the team's success.

Since his transfer from Gent in 2022, Bukari has been a key player for Red Star, shining in both domestic and UEFA Champions League competitions.



This latest triumph adds to his collection of Serbian Cup and Serbian Super League titles from the previous year. With his contract expiring in 2026, the 24-year-old's market value is currently €8,000,000 according to Transfermarkt.