Osman Bukari wins Serbian Cup with Red Star Belgrade

Osman Bukari with his teammates after winning the Serbian Cup

Osman Bukari has celebrated a great season with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, clinching both the Serbian League title and the Serbia Cup.

Bukari played a crucial role in Red Star's 2-1 victory over Vojvodina in the Serbia Cup final on Tuesday night, contributing 75 minutes to his team's success. This win comes just two weeks after Red Star secured the Serbian League title, marking a remarkable double achievement for the season.



In the cup final, Mirko Ivanic opened the scoring for Red Star eight minutes before halftime, with Uros Spajic extending their lead after the break. Despite a late goal from Aleksa Vukanovic, Red Star held on to win their second trophy of the season.

This victory marks the fourth consecutive season Red Star Belgrade has completed the double, and the 14th time in the club's history.



Since joining Red Star from KAA Gent in the summer of 2022, Bukari has been instrumental in the team's success, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 games. His impressive performance is likely to earn him a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.