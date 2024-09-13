Otto Addo: Black Stars face 'small finals' against Sudan in AFCON qualifiers

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo emphasizes the importance of the upcoming matches against Sudan as the Black Stars aim to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Following a disappointing start to their campaign, which included a home loss to Angola and a draw with Niger, Ghana currently sits in third place in Group F. The next matches are set for October.