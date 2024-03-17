Otto Addo appoints Lauman, Painstil, and Dauda as Black Stars assistant coaches

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Otto Addo, the returning coach of the Black Stars, has announced his coaching staff, including Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda as assistant coaches.

Lauman, a UEFA pro-license holder with vast experience in playing and coaching across Europe and Asia, brings a wealth of expertise to the team. He has previously worked with reputable clubs such as Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley, showcasing his coaching prowess in various footballing environments.



Joining Lauman in the backroom staff are former Ghanaian football stars John Painstil and Fatawu Dauda.



Painstil, renowned for his successful playing career with clubs like Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs, boasts extensive experience at the highest levels of football.



As a former Ghana international with 89 caps, Painstil has represented the nation with distinction, including participation in two FIFA World Cup tournaments and contributing to Ghana's 2008 Africa Cup of Nations Bronze medal triumph.

In addition to his playing achievements, Painstil has also ventured into coaching, previously serving as an assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and holding a CAF Licence B qualification.



Meanwhile, Fatawu Dauda, a former goalkeeper for clubs like Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold, and Orlando Pirates, adds further depth to the coaching staff. With 23 appearances for the Ghana national team and participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Dauda brings invaluable experience and insights to the Black Stars setup.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed confidence in the newly appointed technical team and pledged its full support to ensure their success.



As the nation embarks on a rebuilding process for the national team, the GFA has called for patience and unity from Ghanaians, urging them to rally behind the team as they strive for excellence on the international stage.