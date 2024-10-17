Sports

Otto Addo begs for more time as Black Stars face AFCON crisis

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo.jpeg Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has called for patience as the national team struggles to recover from a prolonged period of poor performances.

