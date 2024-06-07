Sports

Sports
Otto Addo condemns Mali fans for booing their players in Ghana defeat

Mali fans rebuked after booing their players in Ghana's defeat

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has expressed his disappointment with the behavior of Mali fans who booed their own players after their 2-1 loss to Ghana in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Despite being the favorites, Mali was unable to secure a victory, allowing Ghana to claim second place in Group I.

The Black Stars displayed a determined performance, battling not only the opposing team but also the scorching 42-degree heat, which required multiple cooling breaks.

In a press conference following the match, Addo defended the Mali team against the negative response from their supporters.

