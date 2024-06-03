Otto Addo fixing cluster of shortfalls in Black Stars - Henry Asante Twum

Otto Addo and Black Stars' technical team

Source: Footballghana

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has disclosed that Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has assumed responsibility for addressing a range of deficiencies that were identified during an intense four-day training session with the players.

Currently, the team is in camp, preparing for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



The Black Stars have encountered a difficult period, failing to secure a victory in any of their last five matches across different competitions.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Twum highlighted Addo's unwavering determination to rectify the team's recent shortcomings.



"He [Otto Addo] has identified several areas where we have fallen short in the past five matches.



