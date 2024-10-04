Otto Addo invites 25 players for double header against Sudan

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Notable inclusions are defenders Alexander Djiku and Gideon Mensah, who return after missing the previous qualifiers against Angola and Niger.



Their experience is expected to strengthen the team’s defensive lineup as they prepare for these crucial matches.



Ghana currently sits third in Group F with just 1 point from two matches, having lost to Angola and drawn against Niger.



In contrast, Angola leads the group with 6 points after winning both of their matches, while Sudan sits second with 3 points from one win and one loss.



With the Black Stars eager to turn their fortunes around, the upcoming match against Sudan is vital for their qualification hopes.

Among the fresh faces in the squad is Isaac Afful, a left-back from FC Samartex, who receives his first call-up following a standout performance in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and his impressive showing in the current Premier League season.



The Black Stars will host Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 11, before heading to Libya for the return match at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina on Tuesday, October 14, 2024.



With their current standing in the group, the team is determined to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a favorable result ahead of the away leg to revive their chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Check the list below:







