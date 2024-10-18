Otto Addo is scared to build Black Stars around local players – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, has publicly criticized former Black Stars coach Otto Addo, accusing him of being reluctant to build the national team around local players.

He expressed disappointment with Addo’s approach, suggesting that he lacked the courage to trust homegrown talent in favor of foreign-based players.



According to Tamakloe, Addo's preference for selecting foreign-based players over local talent has hindered the development of Ghana's domestic league players, who he believes are equally capable of competing at the international level.

Tamakloe’s comments highlight the ongoing debate in Ghanaian football about the balance between utilizing local league talent and relying on players who ply their trade in foreign leagues.



This critique adds to the broader discussion on the direction of the Black Stars' future and the role that domestic players should play as Ghana looks to improve its performance in regional and global competitions, such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup qualifiers.