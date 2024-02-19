Otto Addo leading the race for Black Stars coaching job – Report

Otto Addo

Germany-based Ghanaian trainer Otto Addo is reported to be in the lead for the vacant Black Stars coaching job, as the search for a new coach goes to the next level.

The Black Stars are currently without a substantive coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton and his technical team after an unimpressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ivory Coast emerged as winners.



Ghana suffered an early AFCON setback after failing to seal qualification to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece. The West Africa powerhouse drew two games at the Nations Cup, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.



The GFA has since formed a committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, to identify and appoint a suitable candidate for the role.



The committee is looking for a coach who is a proven winner, aligned with Ghana's football DNA and possesses a coaching philosophy that resonates with the national team's ethos.

According to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Otto Addo is leading the race to become the next Black Stars coach after scoring the highest marks in the job interview among other coaches.



The Borussia Dortmund coaching staff member was in charge of the Black Stars in 2022 and qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a win over Nigeria in the final playoff round.



He continued to handle the Black Stars until Ghana crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the group stage on the back of two defeats and one win.



After he left the role, the Ghana FA appointed coach Chris Hughton to be in charge of the Black Stars but failed to live up to expectations.