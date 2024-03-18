Otto Addo met GFA's criteria for Black Stars coach – Kojo Addae Mensah

Otto Addo

A member of the Black Stars coach search committee, Kojo Addae Mensah, has affirmed that the newly-appointed Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has indeed fulfilled the criteria established by the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA officially declared Otto Addo's reappointment as the Black Stars coach for the next three years on Friday, March 15, 2024.



Despite some skepticism from a portion of the Ghanaian media and the public, Kojo Addae Mensah emphasized that Otto Addo satisfied all the benchmarks outlined by the FA for the selection of a new coach.



This includes being a successful coach in top Men’s National Team or Club Football, having a football philosophy that aligns with Ghanaian football DNA, and possessing the highest football license globally with over 15 years of football experience.

In an interview with Luv Sports in Kumasi, Kojo Addae Mensah defended Otto Addo's qualifications, particularly highlighting his coaching career start in 2007 with Hamburg, which surpasses the required 15 years of experience.



He also pointed out Otto Addo's achievement in qualifying Ghana for the World Cup, showcasing his winning mentality.



Otto Addo's initial task upon his return to coaching will be overseeing the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda during the upcoming international break.