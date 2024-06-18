Otto Addo open to working with Callum Hudson-Odoi at Black Stars

Otto Addo

Source: Football Ghana

Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars, expressed openness to working with Callum Hudson-Odoi amidst speculation of the Nottingham Forest winger switching national allegiance to Ghana.

Despite Hudson-Odoi's appearances for England at youth and senior levels, FIFA rules allow him to represent Ghana. Addo clarified no formal approach has been made yet but welcomed any player interested in joining.



He stressed the importance of embracing Ghanaian culture within the team, highlighting harmony among players of different backgrounds.

Addo emphasized unity and inclusivity as vital elements, ensuring cohesion despite diverse origins among team members.



