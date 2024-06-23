Otto Addo rejected FC Nordsjaelland before 2022 World Cup - Tom Vernon

Otto Addo

Chairman of FC Nordsjaelland, Tom Vernon, has revealed that Ghana coach Otto Addo had declined an offer from the Danish club before the 2022 World Cup.

Addo, then a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, chose to focus on his role with the Bundesliga team.



Vernon praised Addo's understanding of diverse cultural environments and both European and Ghanaian mindsets.

Addo, a former Ghanaian international, had previously been an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland.



Despite criticism for not accepting the Ghana job permanently earlier, Addo has returned as the substantive coach for the Black Stars, starting impressively in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



