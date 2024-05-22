Otto Addo shifts focus towards young talents in Black Stars squad

Otto Addo

There is uncertainty surrounding the future participation of several experienced members of the Black Stars squad, according to reports from Angel FM.

Coach Otto Addo has begun discussions with key figures such as captain Andre Ayew, deputy captain Thomas Partey, and defender Daniel Amartey, who plays in Turkey, to discuss his strategy moving forward.



Addo has expressed his intention to shift away from relying heavily on senior players and instead focus on nurturing the growth of emerging talent within the national team.



While these veterans are still expected to be included in Ghana's upcoming squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2026 qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, their presence in future selections may decrease significantly.

There are several players who are being considered to take on larger responsibilities within the rejuvenated Black Stars team, including Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton, Tariq Lamptey from Brighton & Hove Albion, and other promising young stars.



Initially, Coach Otto Addo had planned to announce the roster during his visit to Ghana earlier this week. However, updated information suggests that his travel arrangements have changed, possibly delaying his arrival until after the UEFA Champions League final.



The Black Stars' upcoming fixtures include a match against Mali in Bamako on June 6 and another game against the Central African Republic at home in the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10.