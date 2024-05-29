Otto Addo to highlight ambition for Black Stars on Wednesday during meet-the-press session

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, is set to reveal his aspirations for the national team during a press conference on Wednesday, May 29.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Coach Otto Addo will also announce the squad for the upcoming games against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

The press conference will take place at the GFA headquarters and will be streamed live on various GFA platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and the GFA App.



