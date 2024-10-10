Sports

Otto Addo urges fans to fill stadium for crucial AFCON qualifier against Sudan

Screenshot 20241010 144924.png Otto Addo

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo is relying on the backing of local fans as the Black Stars gear up for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

This match marks Ghana's return to the capital for the first time in almost a year, and Addo is optimistic about a packed Accra Sports Stadium to support the team.

The Ghana Football Association has recently secured permission from CAF to hold the match at this venue after the license for Baba Yara Stadium was withdrawn.

Source: Ghanasoccernet