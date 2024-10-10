Otto Addo urges fans to fill stadium for crucial AFCON qualifier against Sudan

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo is relying on the backing of local fans as the Black Stars gear up for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

This match marks Ghana's return to the capital for the first time in almost a year, and Addo is optimistic about a packed Accra Sports Stadium to support the team.

The Ghana Football Association has recently secured permission from CAF to hold the match at this venue after the license for Baba Yara Stadium was withdrawn.



