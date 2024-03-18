Otto Addo was the most impressive candidate – Kojo Addae Mensah

Otto Addo

Kojo Addae Mensah, a member of the committee to appoint a new head coach for the Black Stars, has stated that Otto Addo stood out as the most impressive candidate among the numerous applications received by the Black Stars coach search committee.

Following a thorough evaluation process, Otto Addo has been awarded a 34-month contract, with the possibility of extending it for an additional 24 months.



Kojo Addae Mensah highlighted Otto Addo's exceptional performance during the interview process, emphasizing his deep understanding of the team and his ability to articulate his vision for the role.

While acknowledging that there were other highly qualified applicants, Kojo Addae Mensah affirmed that Otto Addo's knowledge of the players and his overall impressive qualities made him the standout choice.