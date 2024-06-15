Otto Addo welcomes foreign talent for Black Stars but denies Callum Hudson-Odoi invitation rumors

Hudson-Odoi wasn't invited to the Black Stars squad as it was speculated earlier on

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has denied recent reports suggesting that Callum Hudson-Odoi has been invited to join the squad.

However, Addo expressed his willingness to consider more foreign-based players for the team.



In an interview, Addo clarified that no official approach has been made regarding Hudson-Odoi's inclusion, but the team remains open to talented players like him.

Hudson-Odoi, the son of former Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Odoi, has been a subject of speculation, but Addo's statement confirms that no official invitation has been extended yet.



