Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to hold meeting with Asante Kotoko IMC on Thursday - Reports

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly scheduled an urgent meeting on Thursday, April 18, 2024, with the Interim Management Committee.

This meeting will bring together important stakeholders, including the players, coaching staff, and leaders of the supporters' group, to address various issues concerning the club.



The decision to hold this meeting comes as a response to growing concerns about Kotoko's recent performance in the Ghana Premier League, where they have been struggling to achieve positive results.



In their last seven Premier League games, Kotoko has only managed to secure one victory, which has left them in 11th place on the league table with 33 points.



The situation escalated when a group of supporters disrupted the club's training session at the Adako Jachie Training grounds, demanding the resignation of Coach Prosper Ogum and his technical staff on Tuesday afternoon.

In light of the unrest among the supporters and the team's declining performance, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is taking proactive measures to address the situation.



The primary objective of this emergency meeting is to promote unity among all stakeholders and develop strategies to guide Kotoko back to their winning ways.



The loyal fans of the club are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this meeting, hoping that it will serve as a turning point in Kotoko's fortunes as they strive to regain their winning form in the Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will be aiming to bounce back to victory when they host the league leaders, FC Samartex, in the Matchday 27 game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.