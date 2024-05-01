Otumfuo's advice doing the trick for Asante Kotoko - Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, credits the team's recent improvement to a meeting with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, earlier this month.

The meeting was convened to address critical issues following a string of poor performances by the team.



Before this gathering, the Porcupine Warriors had endured a seven-game winless streak, suffering six defeats and securing only one draw.



However, following their interaction with the Asantehene, they have displayed signs of progress, remaining undefeated in their last two matches.



Their resurgence commenced with a triumph against Ghana Premier League leaders, Samartex, and was followed by a hard-earned draw against Medeama SC in Tarkwa.

Ogum, the team's coach, attributes their recent achievements to the beneficial visit to Manhyia.



He stated, "No one in this world will meet the King and the King will talk to him and he will disobey the King, so I think it is good we went to Manhyia to listen to some pieces of advice from the King, from the owner, from the landlord so I think it is good and I think it is doing the trick for."



Currently placed 11th in the league, Asante Kotoko is determined to finish the season on a strong note.