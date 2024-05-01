Ouattara rallies players to work harder to raise the club’s level

Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has restated his commitment to enhancing the club's performance.

He believes that as one of the biggest clubs in Ghana, Hearts of Oak should consistently compete with renowned teams like Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, and Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.



In a recent interview, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara urged the players of Hearts of Oak to exert themselves and strive for excellence, enabling the club to attain the necessary standards and secure its rightful position among the continent's best teams.



He emphasized that Hearts of Oak, alongside Asante, is one of the top clubs in the country, and it is their responsibility to elevate their performance.



Coach Abubakar Ouattara cited the example of TP Mazembe, who initially struggled but managed to reach the semifinals of the CAF Champions League.

He acknowledged the efforts of Togbe, the club's owner, and emphasized that it is now their turn to contribute and elevate the team's level.



Unfortunately, this season, Hearts of Oak has been unable to compete in the Ghana Premier League.



Currently occupying the 12th position on the league table, the team appears unlikely to secure even a top-four finish.