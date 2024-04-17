Our approach to the Accra Lions game was good - Frimpong Manso

Frimpong Manso

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso, expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance in the game, despite their 2-0 loss to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

In a postgame interview, Frimpong-Manso acknowledged the challenging travel schedule his team had faced in recent weeks, which he believed played a role in their defeat.



Despite the loss, Frimpong-Manso remained firm in his belief that the team's approach to the game was appropriate. He attributed their setback to conceding a goal in the first half.



Frimpong-Manso stressed the importance of adapting their strategy based on the strengths of their opponents.

"They have skilled players who excel in ball control, so we needed to have more midfielders in the game. If we had played with two attackers, we would have had fewer numbers in the midfield," he explained



"Playing against such a comfortable team away from home, it would not have been advisable. I believe our approach was good; it's just unfortunate that we conceded a goal in the first half," he added.