Our biggest problem is the character of the players - Ex-Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe

22335566.png Black Stars

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has expressed his disappointment with the Black Stars' recent showings in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, pointing to a deficiency in character among the players as a key issue.

His comments arise as Ghana faces challenges in their campaign, having garnered just two points from their initial three matches in Group F.

The team's hopes of qualifying for AFCON 2025 were further diminished following a scoreless draw against Sudan on October 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

