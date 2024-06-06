Our game against Bechem United is a must win - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Kassim Mingle

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC is set to face Bechem United in the upcoming matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League this Sunday.

Despite a series of disappointing results, the team from Abrankese has lost their chance at the league title.



Currently sitting in fourth place with 48 points, Nations FC needs to secure at least a draw in their final two matches to secure a top-four finish.

Coach Kasim Mingle emphasized the importance of winning the upcoming match against Bechem United.



