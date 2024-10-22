Our performance doesn’t reflect our position in the league – Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed concern over his team's standing in the Ghana Premier League, stating that their performance does not align with their current position.

The team, which had a strong showing in last season's CAF Confederation Cup, has yet to secure a victory in the league after seven matches, recording four draws and three losses. Currently, Dreams FC sits in 17th place with only seven points.

Following a goalless draw against Hearts of Oak at the Tuba Astro Turf, Zito highlighted that while the team is playing well, their inability to score remains a significant challenge.